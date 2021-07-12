Rapid COVID Test Centers Launched in Greater Bangkok Today







BANGKOK, July 12 (TNA) – The National Health Security Office opened centers for rapid COVID-19 tests in Greater Bangkok today and test results can be known within 30 minutes.

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-Aree said his office together with the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention and Mahidol University opened the mass testing centers with a goal to test about 10,000 people altogether per day.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

