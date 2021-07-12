Thailand dumps Sinovac as second-dose vaccine in favour of AstraZeneca
Seven cases of ‘mixed COVID infection’ found
Seven construction workers are suspected to have been infected with two variants of coronavirus at the same time, according to the Public Health Ministry.
Tests at a large construction site in Bangkok showed they were infected with the Alpha and Delta variants, first found in England and India respectively, Dr Supakit Sirilak, chief of the Department of Medical Sciences, said during the ministry’s daily briefing on Monday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS