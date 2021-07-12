  • July 12, 2021
How Thai government’s management of COVID crisis may land it in hot soup

PM Prayut meet with cabinet members and medical advisors to receive the latest reports on the situation of the COVID-19 epidemic in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Government critics and opposition politicians are campaigning for people impacted by COVID-19 and the associated restrictions to sue the state for compensation over the damage caused.

They say the government, particularly Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, should be held responsible for the worsening epidemic and Thailand’s shortage of “quality” vaccines for mass inoculation.

Prayut and his government are being blamed for the ongoing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, which saw daily cases top 9,000 and the daily death toll surpass 90 for the first time last week.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



