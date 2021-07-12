How Thai government’s management of COVID crisis may land it in hot soup







Government critics and opposition politicians are campaigning for people impacted by COVID-19 and the associated restrictions to sue the state for compensation over the damage caused.

They say the government, particularly Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, should be held responsible for the worsening epidemic and Thailand’s shortage of “quality” vaccines for mass inoculation.

Prayut and his government are being blamed for the ongoing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, which saw daily cases top 9,000 and the daily death toll surpass 90 for the first time last week.

By Thai PBS World





