Woman dies in Hat Yai two weeks after receive Sinovac vaccine







A Facebook user posted a message about the death of a friend in Hat Yai about two weeks after being vaccinated with Sinovac against COVID-19. However, additional evidence will need to be collected in accordance with the “Adverse Events Following Immunization” (AEFI) Surveillance Guidelines in this event.

The victim is a 32-year-old woman without any underlying disease, who received the first dose of Sinovac vaccine on May 14 at Hat Yai Hospital. After the jab, no abnormal symptoms were observed after 30 minutes.

The next day, the woman felt a headache and muscle pain. On the 7th day after the Sinovac inoculation the victim felt headache, tiredness, fatigue and no energy. On the morning of May 27, the ambulance sent the woman to the ICU at Hat Yai Hospital suffering from acute cardiac arrest. Later, the woman died of acute pulmonary embolism.

Songkhla province has scheduled a joint meeting on May 30 to summarize the cause of death according to the AEFI system. Officials will follow up cases of others who received doses from the same lot of the Sinovac vaccine.

Source: thestandard.co

