Sriracha Tiger Zoo puts its 11 elephants up for sale







Thailand’s famous Tiger Zoo, in Sriracha district of the eastern province of Chon Buri, is offering its 11 elephants for sale, after the zoo closed on April 30th due to financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the zoo’s website, it is offering all 11 elephants,together with their caretakers, to anyone who is interested, saying that it is necessary to part with them, no matter how loved they are.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World





