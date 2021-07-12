  • July 12, 2021
Thailand dumps Sinovac as second-dose vaccine in favour of AstraZeneca

COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. Photo: AstraZeneca Thailand.



BANGKOK, July 12 (TNA) – The National Communicable Disease Committee ordered medical workers to provide general people with the Sinovac vaccine as the first jab and the AstraZeneca vaccine as the second jab.

The order responded to the research finding that the combination stimulated as strong short-term immunity as that resulting from two jabs of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the Sinovac vaccine will not be administered as the second jab any more.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the National Communicable Disease Committee resolved that people should have Sinovac and AstraZeneca jabs 3-4 weeks apart to raise their immunity and protect themselves from the Delta variant of COVID-19. Medical workers at hospitals were ordered to follow this resolution right away.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



