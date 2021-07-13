  • July 13, 2021
56 new COVID fatalities and 8,685 new cases on Tuesday

Mercedes-Benz Vito ambulance at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



There were 56 new Covid-19 fatalities and 8,685 new cases reported over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

There were 8,539 cases in the general population and 146 among prison inmates.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



