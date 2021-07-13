Thailand able to synthesize precursor of favipiravir







BANGKOK (NNT) – Cooperation between the government and the private sector has led to a successful synthesis of the precursor of favipiravir, an antiviral drug used in treating COVID-19 cases. This achievement will reduce import dependence, while ensuring the security of medicines in Thailand.

Deputy Government Spokeswoman, Dr. Ratchada Thanadirek, said Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, has followed the country’s favipiravir research and development progress, as it is part of the government’s strategy to drive the economy forward.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand





