  • July 13, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Thai study shows…

Thai study shows antibody levels after 2 doses of Sinovac drop 50% every 40 days

Thai study shows antibody levels after 2 doses of Sinovac drop 50% every 40 days

COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac. Photo: Covid-19 vaccination / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.



Clinical research has shown that the antibody levels in a person fully inoculated with two doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine drops by half every 40 days, according to Dr. Anan Jongkaewwattana, a virology researcher at the National Centre for Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC).

In his Facebook post on Monday, Dr. Anan said the clinical research was jointly conducted by BIOTEC and the clinical research centre of the Faculty of Medicine of Thammasat University to study the antibody level toward the RBD protein of the COVID-19 virus in 500 samples of people fully inoculated with Sinovac vaccine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Phuket Sandbox going well, marred by fake news: Government
Phuket

Phuket Sandbox going well, marred by fake...

July 13, 2021
Thailand able to synthesize precursor of favipiravir
News

Thailand able to synthesize precursor of favipiravir

July 13, 2021
56 new COVID fatalities and 8,685 new cases on Tuesday
News

56 new COVID fatalities and 8,685 new...

July 13, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.