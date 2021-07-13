  • July 13, 2021
Phuket Sandbox going well, marred by fake news: Government

Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



The Phuket Sandbox scheme aimed at revitalising the economy and tourism and is going well, with tourists continuing to arrive, but its success has been marred by “fake news” on social media of its imminent collapse, a government spokesman said.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchan, secretary to the Prime Minister’s Office minister and spokesman for the Centre for Economic Situation Administration (CESA), said false reports were being disseminated on social media that Phuket had been ordered closed because Covid-19 had spread beyond control.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Achadthaya Chuenniran
BANGKOK POST



