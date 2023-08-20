Intoxicated Chinese Woman Taken to Police Station After Car Crash in Pattaya

Pattaya Beach at night

Pattaya Beach at night. Photo: © Prachanart Viriyaraks / flickr.

An intoxicated female Chinese driver was taken to the Pattaya City Police Station after a car crash in the Pattaya area.

Captain Arnon Mahakitassawakun of the Pattaya City Police was notified of the incident around midnight on Friday (August 18th) on a small road behind the Tai He Temple in Nongprue. They and the Pattaya News arrived at the scene to find the damaged SUV and a damaged power pole.

