Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper. Image: Pixabay.









Politicians and academics strongly oppose any attempt to form a minority government after the May 14 election, warning that this could spark street demonstrations culminating in another coup.

The warning came after Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Wednesday dismissed the possibility of a political vacuum or deadlock arising after the election.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Aekarach Sattaburuth

BANGKOK POST

