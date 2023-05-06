Coup fears: Minority government idea alarms

TN May 6, 2023 0
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper. Image: Pixabay.




Politicians and academics strongly oppose any attempt to form a minority government after the May 14 election, warning that this could spark street demonstrations culminating in another coup.

Alcohol Sales Prohibited During Early Voting and Election Days

The warning came after Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam on Wednesday dismissed the possibility of a political vacuum or deadlock arising after the election.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST



