Alcohol Sales Prohibited During Early Voting and Election Days

TN April 29, 2023 0
Posters for Thai 2020 provincial elections in Surat Thani.

Posters for Thai 2020 provincial elections. Photo: Per Meistrup.




BANGKOK (NNT) – To avoid unnecessary incidents or complications, alcohol sales will be banned throughout Thailand on the day of early voting and Election Day next month.

Election Commission Apologizes for Disruption of Advance Voting Registration System

Alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6:00 PM. on May 6 until 6:00 PM on May 7, and from 6:00 PM on May 13 until 6:00 PM on May 14.

The ban applies to everyone living in the country and violating it can result in a prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand



