Alcohol Sales Prohibited During Early Voting and Election Days









BANGKOK (NNT) – To avoid unnecessary incidents or complications, alcohol sales will be banned throughout Thailand on the day of early voting and Election Day next month.

Alcohol sales and distribution will be forbidden from 6:00 PM. on May 6 until 6:00 PM on May 7, and from 6:00 PM on May 13 until 6:00 PM on May 14.

The ban applies to everyone living in the country and violating it can result in a prison sentence of six months or a fine of up to 10,000 baht, or both.

