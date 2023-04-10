Election Commission Apologizes for Disruption of Advance Voting Registration System

April 10, 2023
Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper

Voters put a cross (X) next to their preferred candidate on a ballot paper. Image: Pixabay.




BANGKOK, April 10 (TNA) – The Election Commission (EC) apologized to eligible voters who experienced dusruption when they registered online for advance voting before the deadline.

PM Prayut calls for unity ahead of election

The disruption was caused by high traffic as the large number of Thais rushed to apply for advance voting on the last day of the registration on Sunday, said the EC’s secretary-general Sawaeng Boonmee.

TNA



