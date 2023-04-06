PM Prayut calls for unity ahead of election

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha at APEC 2022, which was held in Thailand. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday hinted at his concern about the lack of unity ahead of the election, urging all stakeholders to prioritise peace and security.

Prime Minister Prayut names chosen successor

Gen Prayut, however, stopped short of elaborating on what he was concerned about.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

