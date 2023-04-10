Russian Tourist Dies in Motorbike Accident in Phuket, Brother Survives









Two Russian brothers crashed their motorbike on a steep road in Phuket’s Thalang district. The older brother passed away on the spot while his younger brother was badly injured.

The accident occurred on Saturday, April 8th, at 4:30 PM near the Bang Pae Waterfall in Phuket. The older brother, Mr. Maksim, 36, who was driving the motorbike, passed away after his vehicle crashed. His younger sibling, Mr. Andrei, 32, survived the crash and was rushed to the Wachira Phuket Hospital.

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Phuket Express

