Russian Tourist Dies in Motorbike Accident in Phuket, Brother Survives

April 10, 2023 TN
Rooms at Bangkok Hospital in Phuket.

Hospital rooms in Phuket. Photo: Wahyu Wijanarko / flickr.




Two Russian brothers crashed their motorbike on a steep road in Phuket’s Thalang district. The older brother passed away on the spot while his younger brother was badly injured.

Two Russians Rescued After Getting Lost in Phuket Jungle

The accident occurred on Saturday, April 8th, at 4:30 PM near the Bang Pae Waterfall in Phuket. The older brother, Mr. Maksim, 36, who was driving the motorbike, passed away after his vehicle crashed. His younger sibling, Mr. Andrei, 32, survived the crash and was rushed to the Wachira Phuket Hospital.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Phuket Express

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Chinese Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

April 9, 2023 TN
Phuket city

Ukrainian Woman Arrested After Spray Painting Famous Viewpoint in Phuket

April 8, 2023 TN
Phuket Airport terminal building

Thai Woman Arriving from Dubai Arrested at Phuket Airport with Cocaine

April 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai Highway Police, Nissan Navara At Phanom Sarakham Highway Police Box. Chachoengsao province

Road Safety Center Opened for Songkran Holiday

April 10, 2023 TN
Traffic in Chiang Mai city

Chiang Mai people sue Prime Minister for failing to tackle smog

April 10, 2023 TN
The Mun River Mouth in Ubon Ratchathani

Park ranger killed by suspected car thieves in a park in Ubon Ratchathani

April 10, 2023 TN
Hot weather and fog in the Thai countryside.

Thick smog continues in upper North

April 10, 2023 TN
Storm approaching on Pattaya Beach, Thailand

Thunderstorms Likely for Several Regions of Thailand This Week

April 10, 2023 TN