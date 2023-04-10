New deaths complicate Surat Thani weekend murder spree investigation

April 10, 2023 TN
Road in Surat Thani

Road in Makham Tia, Surat Thani District. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




SURAT THANI: Two more people have been found shot dead following an armed rampage at a house in Khirirat Nikhom district on Saturday when four people were killed. The deaths are all related, further complicating the case, police said.

Four dead in Surat Thani shooting

The most recent deaths were the wife of a prime suspect in Saturday’s murders, a police senior sergeant major, and his son by a former wife. Each died from a single bullet wound to the head, police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST



