Woman Stabs Pattaya Beautician’s Face with Scissors Over Alleged Condominium Problem

April 10, 2023 TN
Wong Amat Tower in Pattaya

Wong Amat Tower high-rise apartment building in Pattaya. Photo: Mario Kleff.




A Thai beautician was brutally attacked at her Pattaya beauty shop by another Thai woman who stabbed her in the face with scissors.

Myanmar Worker Stabs Woman to Death in Front of Mall in Bangkok in Broad Daylight

The victim, 59-year-old Mrs. Arporn Permpool, contacted Pattaya Police yesterday evening, April 9th, after she was attacked by a woman only identified as Buam, 48.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

