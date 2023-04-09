Chinese Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working

April 9, 2023 TN
Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal

Inside the Phuket International Airport terminal. Photo: Hartmann Linge.




The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express this week that they have arrested a Chinese national at a parking area for tour buses inside the Phuket International Airport for illegally working.

Thai Woman Arriving from Dubai Arrested at Phuket Airport with Cocaine

He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face charges of working illegally in Thailand. His name and his job details were withheld by law enforcement.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



