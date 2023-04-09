Chinese Man Arrested at Phuket Airport for Illegally Working









The Immigration Office at the Phuket International Airport told the Phuket Express this week that they have arrested a Chinese national at a parking area for tour buses inside the Phuket International Airport for illegally working.

He was taken to the Sakoo Police Station to face charges of working illegally in Thailand. His name and his job details were withheld by law enforcement.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

