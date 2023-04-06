Thai Woman Arriving from Dubai Arrested at Phuket Airport with Cocaine

April 6, 2023 TN
Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




A woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport with more than two kilograms of cocaine worth more than ten million baht, says Thai Customs.

Nigerian man arrested as Samui police battle influx of cocaine dealers

The head of Thai Customs at Phuket International Airport Ms. Sukanya Wettayanukun told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (April 5th) they received a tip-off from a concerned citizen that illegal drugs would be smuggled into Thailand via a specific airline.

Customs officers searched a targeted piece of luggage which belonged to a 27-year-old Thai woman. Officers found a bag of cocaine weighing 2.35 kilograms which has a street value worth more than 10 million baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



