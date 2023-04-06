Thai Woman Arriving from Dubai Arrested at Phuket Airport with Cocaine









A woman was arrested at Phuket International Airport with more than two kilograms of cocaine worth more than ten million baht, says Thai Customs.

The head of Thai Customs at Phuket International Airport Ms. Sukanya Wettayanukun told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (April 5th) they received a tip-off from a concerned citizen that illegal drugs would be smuggled into Thailand via a specific airline.

Customs officers searched a targeted piece of luggage which belonged to a 27-year-old Thai woman. Officers found a bag of cocaine weighing 2.35 kilograms which has a street value worth more than 10 million baht.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

