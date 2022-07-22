July 22, 2022

BMTA Announces New EV Bus Campaign Could Start in 2023

EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

EV Test Electric Bus EVT by Electric Vehicles (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Photo: Patiparn.Nice2002bkk. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) has announced that new electric buses will likely begin operating in Bangkok in early 2023 if a plan to hire private operators is not delayed.

Discussing the new transportation campaign, Kittikan Chomdoung Charuworapolkul, chief executive officer of the BMTA, said the terms of reference (TOR) for electronic bidding would be finalized in August and the bidding could take place in September.

The BMTA, which operates public buses in Bangkok and has a budget of 953 million baht, plans to hire private companies to operate 224 electric buses to increase its capacity to serve up to one million passengers per day.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

