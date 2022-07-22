July 22, 2022

North shaken by about 70 earthquakes in Myanmar

13 hours ago TN
Mae Sai in Chiang Rai is a major border crossing between Thailand and Myanmar

Mae Sai in Chiang Rai is a major border crossing between Thailand and Myanmar. Photo: Tevaprapas.




People in upper northern provinces felt tremors from about 70 earthquakes centred in Myanmar overnight, which included three shocks over magnitude 5.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department said people in the North sensed earthquake starting at 11.40pm with a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale that was centred four kilometres underground in Myanmar, about 80 kilometres northeast of Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

