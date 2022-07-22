North shaken by about 70 earthquakes in Myanmar
People in upper northern provinces felt tremors from about 70 earthquakes centred in Myanmar overnight, which included three shocks over magnitude 5.
The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department said people in the North sensed earthquake starting at 11.40pm with a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale that was centred four kilometres underground in Myanmar, about 80 kilometres northeast of Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
