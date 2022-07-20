20 Injured in Speedboat Esplosion in The Gulf of Thailand









BANGKOK, July 21 (TNA) – Forensic science police examined the speedboat which exploded and caught fire in the incident which injured 20 people yesterday to find its cause.

The registered speedboat was totally damaged during its trip to send 18 tourists to Koh Tao in Surat Thani province for their vacation and diving lessons. Two crewmembers were also on board.

The engines of the boat exploded after it traveled only two nautical miles offshore. Injured people suffered burns. No one died in the incident.

