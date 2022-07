Allegations that Thai authorities used surveillance spyware on government critics returned to haunt those in power just a day before the no-confidence debate started on Tuesday.

It was reported that at least 30 Thai activists, academics and civil society leaders involved in street protests were monitored over the past two years with the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

