The Department of Disease Control (DDC) said that a 6-year-old boy who died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) was infected with Covid-19.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, DDC director-general, told a press conference on Thursday that the dead child had not been vaccinated.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

