Fires in Doi Tung development project in Chiang Rai now under control

April 6, 2023 TN
Chiang Rai satellite view

Satellite view of Chiang Rai. Photo: Rex.




Forest fires have destroyed about 80 hectares of forest in the Doi Tung development project, in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Rai, and worsened the air pollution in Mae Sai district, with the level of PM2.5 dust rising to 443 microns.

Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos

The fires started at about 3pm in Ban Pha Bue, one of several villages in the area of the Royally-sponsored Doi Tung development project in Mae Fah Luang sub-district, and quickly spread across firebreaks due to strong winds.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



