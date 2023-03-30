Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos

March 30, 2023 TN
Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province

Ambulances of HRH Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Medical Centre in Nakhon Nayok Province. Photo:Chainwit.




Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered law enforcement officers to tighten up measures against forest arsonists following a massive blaze that is engulfing several mountains in the Nakhon Nayok province in Northeast Thailand.

Khao Chaplu mountain in Nakhon Nayok as well as several adjacent mountains are covered in flames following a wildfire that started during a summer storm on Tuesday night, March 28th.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Adam Judd
TPNNational

