Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos
Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered law enforcement officers to tighten up measures against forest arsonists following a massive blaze that is engulfing several mountains in the Nakhon Nayok province in Northeast Thailand.
Visiting Nakhon Nayok: Waterfalls and Golf Courses
Khao Chaplu mountain in Nakhon Nayok as well as several adjacent mountains are covered in flames following a wildfire that started during a summer storm on Tuesday night, March 28th.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Adam Judd
TPNNational
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.