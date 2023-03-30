Massive Fire in Nakhon Nayok Causes Chaos









Thailand’s Acting Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered law enforcement officers to tighten up measures against forest arsonists following a massive blaze that is engulfing several mountains in the Nakhon Nayok province in Northeast Thailand.

Khao Chaplu mountain in Nakhon Nayok as well as several adjacent mountains are covered in flames following a wildfire that started during a summer storm on Tuesday night, March 28th.

By Adam Judd

TPNNational

