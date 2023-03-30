Thai Tourist Stumbles and Gets Her Leg Impaled by Wire Mesh in Pattaya

March 30, 2023 TN
Thai ambulance

An unfortunate Thai woman was walking on a Pattaya walkway when she stumbled and got her leg impaled by a sharp, iron wire mesh.

Sawang Boriboon rescuers were alerted to an accident on a walkway on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya at 9 PM Tuesday night, March 28th, and rushed to the scene. They found a Thai woman, Ms. Sirima Khummode, 42, sitting on the footpath and crying in pain.

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



