Thai Tourist Stumbles and Gets Her Leg Impaled by Wire Mesh in Pattaya









An unfortunate Thai woman was walking on a Pattaya walkway when she stumbled and got her leg impaled by a sharp, iron wire mesh.

Sawang Boriboon rescuers were alerted to an accident on a walkway on Thepprasit Road in Pattaya at 9 PM Tuesday night, March 28th, and rushed to the scene. They found a Thai woman, Ms. Sirima Khummode, 42, sitting on the footpath and crying in pain.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

