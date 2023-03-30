Phuket expects 10% more tourists during Songkran

Tourists and residents celebrate Songkran Festival, the Thai New Year by splashing water to each others. Photo: Phuketian.S / Phuket@photographer.net.









Phuket expects to see a 10% increase in hotel bookings during the Songkran festival next month.

TAT Expects Lively Songkran Festival This Year

Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, president of the Phuket Tourist Association, said on Wednesday the government’s We Travel Together tourism stimulus campaign has attracted more visitors to Phuket to celebrate the Thai New Year on April 13-15.

