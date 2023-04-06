Unidentified Foreign Motorcyclist in Pattaya Crashes into Power Pole and Passes Away

April 6, 2023 TN
Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance at night. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.




An unidentified foreign man crashed his motorbike into a utility pole in Pattaya and passed away this morning.

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

The foreigner suffered severe head wounds and bleeding. Sawang Boriboon rescuers found the man lying on a footpath on Soi Map Yai Lia 26 in Pattaya around 03:50 AM today, April 6th. His white Honda PCX motorbike with a damaged front was found fallen near a utility pole and the victim.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



