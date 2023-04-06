Unidentified Foreign Motorcyclist in Pattaya Crashes into Power Pole and Passes Away









An unidentified foreign man crashed his motorbike into a utility pole in Pattaya and passed away this morning.

Iranian Man Arrested in Pattaya for an 8 Year Overstay

The foreigner suffered severe head wounds and bleeding. Sawang Boriboon rescuers found the man lying on a footpath on Soi Map Yai Lia 26 in Pattaya around 03:50 AM today, April 6th. His white Honda PCX motorbike with a damaged front was found fallen near a utility pole and the victim.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





