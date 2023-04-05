Extreme heat waves in Thailand prompt health alert
Authorities have issued a health alert as a heatwave sweeps across many provinces, with the peak temperature in Bang Na district of Bangkok forecast to top the table at 50C on Thursday.
Heatwaves spark health fear among Thais
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, permanent secretary for public health, said the intense summer heat could affect people’s health, particularly children, the elderly and those with underlying ailments.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
