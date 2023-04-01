Heatwaves spark health fear among Thais









The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday urged citizens to beware of the heat, especially vulnerable groups, as the weather is expected to remain hot and sunny until early May.

Thais Urged to Prepare for Hotter Summer This Year

TMD director-general Chomparee Chompurat said the temperatures in Thailand will remain high this summer, with the mercury tipped to climb to 43C in the North and Northeast, while the Central Plains region and the East will see similar temperatures of up to 42C.

