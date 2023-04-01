Heatwaves spark health fear among Thais

April 1, 2023 TN
Shingha Water

Shingha Water, 6 litres. Photo: Mj-bird.




The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Friday urged citizens to beware of the heat, especially vulnerable groups, as the weather is expected to remain hot and sunny until early May.

Thais Urged to Prepare for Hotter Summer This Year

TMD director-general Chomparee Chompurat said the temperatures in Thailand will remain high this summer, with the mercury tipped to climb to 43C in the North and Northeast, while the Central Plains region and the East will see similar temperatures of up to 42C.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Thailand’s national lottery to stop paying out prizes in cash

April 1, 2023 TN
Smoke coming off from several wildfires in the mountains of northern Thailand

Thailand seeks cooperation from neighbours to address cross border pollution

April 1, 2023 TN
Dani Pedrosa test at Buri Ram Chang International Circuit

Thai politician Chonsawat Asavahame dies of heatstroke in Buri Ram

March 31, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket Nightlife in Patong

Three Foreigners Fighting at Patong Restaurant Fined 2,000 Baht Each

April 1, 2023 TN
Shingha Water

Heatwaves spark health fear among Thais

April 1, 2023 TN
Wooden box with Thai lottery tickets

Thailand’s national lottery to stop paying out prizes in cash

April 1, 2023 TN
Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze

Chiang Mai¡s Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

April 1, 2023 TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Six People Dead, Five Injured after Minivan Crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

April 1, 2023 TN