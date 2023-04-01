Thailand’s national lottery to stop paying out prizes in cash









The Government Lottery Office has stopped paying out lottery prizes in cash, effective today (Saturday). Winners can instead claim their prize money through one of three channels, according to government deputy spokesperson Traisuree Traisoranakul.

The winners can have the money transferred to their bank accounts, except when the prize exceeds two million baht, for which the winner must have an account at either the Government Savings Bank or the Bank of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

