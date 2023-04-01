Chiang Mai¡s Air Pollution Rises to Alarming Level

April 1, 2023 TN
Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze

Satellite image of Southeast Asian haze. Photo: NASA image by Adam Voiland (NASA Earth Observatory) and Jeff Schmaltz (LANCE MODIS Rapid Response).




CHIANG MAI, March 31 (TNA) – The PM 2.5 particulate matter level surpassed 800 microgrammes per cubic meter in Chiang Mai’s Chiang Dao district at noon Friday, according to the hourly data measured by the Climate Change Data Center, Chiang Mai University.

Thailand seeks cooperation from neighbours to address cross border pollution

The highest dust level was recorded at the Don Sri Sa-ard Temple at 817 µg/m3.

Chiang Mai was ranked the world’s worst polluted city in the air quality by the IQAir website at 1 pm. today.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

