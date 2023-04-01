Six People Dead, Five Injured after Minivan Crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Injured man hauled in to the ambulance by Thai rescue workers. Photo: Takeaway.









Six people have died and five were injured after a minivan from Bangkok collided with a trailer truck in the Thung Yai district.

Four Foreign Tourists Injured after Two Minivans Collide in Patong

The Thung Yai Police was notified of the accident at 6:30 A.M. on Saturday (April 1st) at Baan Sai Joa Pa in the Ta Yang sub-district.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





