Six People Dead, Five Injured after Minivan Crash in Nakhon Si Thammarat

April 1, 2023 TN
Injured man hauled in to the ambulance

Injured man hauled in to the ambulance by Thai rescue workers. Photo: Takeaway.




Six people have died and five were injured after a minivan from Bangkok collided with a trailer truck in the Thung Yai district.

Four Foreign Tourists Injured after Two Minivans Collide in Patong

The Thung Yai Police was notified of the accident at 6:30 A.M. on Saturday (April 1st) at Baan Sai Joa Pa in the Ta Yang sub-district.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



