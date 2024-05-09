Four Injured in Chemical Tank Fire in Rayong

RAYONG, May 9 (TNA) – Fire broke out at a chemical tank farm in Map Ta Phut, injuring four people on Thursday.

Ayutthaya chemical warehouse fires may be arson

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office of Rayong Province, along with Pollution Control Department officials and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), are investigating the fire at a pyrolysis gasoline tank at Map Ta Phut Tank Terminal Co., Ltd.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!