Thanathorn, family accused of forest encroachment in Ratchaburi





The Royal Forest Department on Thursday accused political activist Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, his mother and his younger sister of illegally occupying more than 2,000 rai of forest reserve land in Ratchaburi province.

The complaint was filed on behalf of forests director-general Adisorn Nuchdamrong with the Natural Resources and Environmental Crime Suppression Division.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

