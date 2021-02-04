Samut Sakhon still has most daily new cases, Bangkok intensifies proactive screening

Samut Sakhon still has most daily new cases, Bangkok intensifies proactive screening1 min read
Thailand recorded 809 new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), 13 of whom are imported cases, with no new fatalities. Most of the new cases are asymptomatic. This brings the national total to 22,058.
There are currently 7,181 people receiving treatment, 2,249 of whom are in the hospitals, including 8 patients in a critical condition. The remainder are in the field hospitals.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World