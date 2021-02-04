February 4, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Samut Sakhon still has most daily new cases, Bangkok intensifies proactive screening

1 min read
5 mins ago TN
Medical staff wearing a blue face mask and glasses

Medical staff wearing a blue face mask and glasses during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. Photo: H Shaw / Unsplash.


Thailand recorded 809 new COVID-19 cases today (Thursday), 13 of whom are imported cases, with no new fatalities. Most of the new cases are asymptomatic. This brings the national total to 22,058.

There are currently 7,181 people receiving treatment, 2,249 of whom are in the hospitals, including 8 patients in a critical condition. The remainder are in the field hospitals.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Samut Sakhon still has most daily new cases, Bangkok intensifies proactive screening 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thanathorn, family accused of forest encroachment in Ratchaburi

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Johnson & Johnson is seeking to register its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand: FDA

43 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Approves Personalized License Plates With Names

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Samut Sakhon still has most daily new cases, Bangkok intensifies proactive screening

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thanathorn, family accused of forest encroachment in Ratchaburi

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Johnson & Johnson is seeking to register its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in Thailand: FDA

43 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chinese New Year Celebration in Chinatown Cancelled

57 mins ago TN