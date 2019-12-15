Future Forward party leader Thanathorn: Rally ‘just the beginning’1 min read
Thousands of people rallied on Saturday in central Bangkok for the biggest protest since before the 2014 coup, as Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit declared it was “just the beginning” of a movement against anti-democratic forces.
Mr Thanathorn called the protest on Friday after moves to ban his party, which has emerged as the most vocal challenger to the government of former military ruler Prayut Chan-o-cha.
