Future Forward party leader Thanathorn: Rally ‘just the beginning’

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok. Photo: Setawut.


Thousands of people rallied on Saturday in central Bangkok for the biggest protest since before the 2014 coup, as Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit declared it was “just the beginning” of a movement against anti-democratic forces.

Mr Thanathorn called the protest on Friday after moves to ban his party, which has emerged as the most vocal challenger to the government of former military ruler Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

