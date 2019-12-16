Mon. Dec 16th, 2019

Manhunt on for Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper” after fresh murder in Khon Kaen

Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

A street in Khon Kaen, northeastern Thailand. Photo: Narupon Oat.


A police manhunt is underway for Thailand’s “Jack the Ripper”, a serial killer previously convicted of 17 rapes, murders and robberies, who allegedly killed a hotel maid on December 15th in the north-eastern province of Khon Kaen. The suspect had been released from prison in May this year after serving 14 years.

Corrections Department director-general Pol Col Narat Sawetnanan today (Monday) admitted that the early release of the convicted serial killer, Nakhon Si Thammarat native Somkid Poompuang, on May 17th was due to an error in the screening process aimed at reducing time inside for prisoners deemed to have been well-behaved.

By Thai PBS World

