Prayut urges people to visit the Walking Streets on Silom and Yaowarat





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is urging everyone to visit the pedestrianized Walking Streets created on Silom, Yaowarat and Khao San roads for fun, delicious food, to take pictures, to enjoy live music or to just boost their energy.

The Prime Minister presided over the official opening of the Walking Streets on Silom and Yaowarat roads Sunday evening. The Walking Street on Khao San Road starts on Monday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

