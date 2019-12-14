Bangkok Woman Seeks Foreigner After He Gives Life-Saving CPR

Bangkok Woman Seeks Foreigner After He Gives Life-Saving CPR1 min read
A woman has turned to social media to seek a foreign man who performed life-saving CPR on her boyfriend’s father. The unnamed foreigner performed a life saving CPR after the passed out and his heart stopped at Lumpini Park in Bangkok. He is now safe and the family wants to thank the good Samaritan.
The woman on Thursday tweeted a message with a photo on her account @SaiManasvee: “I am looking for the foreigner in this photo.”
Full story: chiangraitimes.com
CTN News / Chiang Rai Times