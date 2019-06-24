Angry Foreign Tourist resists arrest on Jomtien Beach, spits at and kicks cop

Angry Foreign Tourist resists arrest on Jomtien Beach, spits at and kicks cop1 min read
Jomtien – At 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019, an unidentified foreign man, wearing nothing except a pair of shorts, was arrested on Jomtien Beach.
Local police responded to multiple calls that an angry and allegedly heavily intoxicated shirtless tattooed man was wandering around the beach area insulting and threatening random tourists and locals. Business owners were complaining that the man was scaring off customers.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
The Pattaya News