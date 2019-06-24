Tue. Jun 25th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Angry Foreign Tourist resists arrest on Jomtien Beach, spits at and kicks cop

1 min read
1 day ago TN
Pattaya Beach Bali Hai

Pattaya Beach, a view to the south towards Bali Hai Pier and Jomtien Beach. Photo: Khaosaming.


Jomtien – At 6:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019, an unidentified foreign man, wearing nothing except a pair of shorts, was arrested on Jomtien Beach.

Local police responded to multiple calls that an angry and allegedly heavily intoxicated shirtless tattooed man was wandering around the beach area insulting and threatening random tourists and locals. Business owners were complaining that the man was scaring off customers.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

