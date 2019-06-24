Cargo container crushes woman in Ayutthaya

Cargo container crushes woman in Ayutthaya1 min read
AYUTTHAYA: A cargo container fell from a trailer truck and crushed a woman to death on Rojana Road in tambon Khan Ham of Uthai district about 2.30am on Monday.
Police said the container, holding about 20 tonnes of fertiliser, fell from a 22-wheel truck registered in Ayutthaya. It killed Radeepat Konnak, 34, who was standing beside her parked car, crushing her vehicle and one other, both registered in Bangkok.
Sunthon Pongpao
BANGKOK POST