Cargo container crushes woman in Ayutthaya

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi

Container truck at Laem Chabang Port, Chonburi province. Photo: Cpl. Wesley Timm / United States Marines Corps.


AYUTTHAYA: A cargo container fell from a trailer truck and crushed a woman to death on Rojana Road in tambon Khan Ham of Uthai district about 2.30am on Monday.

Police said the container, holding about 20 tonnes of fertiliser, fell from a 22-wheel truck registered in Ayutthaya. It killed Radeepat Konnak, 34, who was standing beside her parked car, crushing her vehicle and one other, both registered in Bangkok.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthon Pongpao
BANGKOK POST

