14.8 million meth pills seized from container in Ayutthaya





Narcotics police seized 14.8 million meth pills hidden in a container at a warehouse in Bang Pa-in district of the central province of Ayutthaya on Sunday.

Pol Maj-Gen Tanai Apichartseni, deputy commissioner of Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said that the huge drug haul was contained in 1,700 fruit boxes each carrying 200,000 meth pills.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

