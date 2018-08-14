Ban Pho in Bang Pa-in District, Ayutthaya
North

14.8 million meth pills seized from container in Ayutthaya

By TN / August 20, 2018

Narcotics police seized 14.8 million meth pills hidden in a container at a warehouse in Bang Pa-in district of the central province of Ayutthaya on Sunday.

Pol Maj-Gen Tanai Apichartseni, deputy commissioner of Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said that the huge drug haul was contained in 1,700 fruit boxes each carrying 200,000 meth pills.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close