PHUKET: A motorbike taxi tout was shot dead in an attack by a gang of tuk-tuk drivers in a shopping complex forecourt on the Patong beach road early yesterday morning (June 23).

One of the tuk-tuk drivers, Chatchai “Loh” Dumchua, has already surrended to police and handed in the gun used in the shooting.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

