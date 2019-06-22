Nigerian ‘romance scammers’ arrested in Patong

Nigerian ‘romance scammers’ arrested in Patong1 min read
PHUKET: Two Nigerian men have been arrested in Phuket for allegedly swindling a Thai woman out of over than B100,000 in a so-called “romance scam”, Phuket Immigration Police announced this morning (June 21).
The two men – named by police as Okoro Ifeanyi Daniel and Ihegha Marcualey Ihiechri – were both arrested at a hotel on Nanai Rd in Patong last Saturday (June 15), Phuket Immigration Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng told a press conference at Phuket Immigration Office today.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News