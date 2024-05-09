Soi Buakhao during Songkran. Soi Buakhao is located between South Pattaya and Central Pattaya roads.

Pattaya Police Launch Crackdown on Migrant Beggars

TN

Pattaya police conducted a raid on May 9th, 2024, to crack down on illegal migrant beggars who had been accused of stealing Thai people’s jobs and annoying tourists.

Crackdown on Cambodian Beggars in Pattaya Continues

The raid was led by Pol. Lt. Sirichat Nuthet, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police Station, along with officers from the Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau, and local authorities. The operation focused on areas along Pattaya Beach, Walking Street, and other popular tourist spots.

Aim Tanakorn
The Pattaya News

