Hardscrabble lottery vendors hit by digital revolution

Small lottery vendors across the country are now dreading the expansion of digital lottery tickets – which are sold not just through major private electronic platforms but also on the popular Paotang application. Selling tickets for the government lottery has long been a lifeline for underprivileged, elderly and disabled Thais. However, that source of income is drying up.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult for us to sell tickets these days,” said Som, a small-time lottery vendor.

