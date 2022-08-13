Flood Warning Issued For Provinces, Including Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued flood warnings in eleven provinces, including Bangkok, as runoff from Tropical Storm Mulan flows downstream from northern Thailand.

The Department has issued alerts for Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Bangkok. Authorities are also keeping a close eye on rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River and other rivers that receive water from northern provinces that were affected by the tropical storm.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





