August 13, 2022

Flood Warning Issued For Provinces, Including Bangkok

7 hours ago TN
Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks

Floods in Thailand, river overflowed its banks. Image: Wikimedia Commons.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has issued flood warnings in eleven provinces, including Bangkok, as runoff from Tropical Storm Mulan flows downstream from northern Thailand.

The Department has issued alerts for Chai Nat, Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Lop Buri, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Bangkok. Authorities are also keeping a close eye on rising water levels in the Chao Phraya River and other rivers that receive water from northern provinces that were affected by the tropical storm.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



